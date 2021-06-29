Madhya Pradesh Government To Soon Set Up Women Police Stations In All Districts

In an attempt to address crimes against women, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced its decision to set up women’s police stations in all districts of the state.

Making the announcement, state home minister Narottam Mishra said the move aims to deliver speedy justice to women. A notification in this regard has been issued to concerned authorities, he added.

While 10 districts already have such facilities, a gazette notification has been issued to set up such police stations in the rest 42 districts of the state, Mishra said adding that 1,470 personnel have been designated for these police stations.

(With PTI inputs)

