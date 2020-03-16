Face Floor Test Tomorrow: Madhya Pradesh Governor Tells Kamal Nath In Fresh Directive

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has issued a fresh directive to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face a floor test on Tuesday.

The development comes after Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till March 26.

In the letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the Governor asked Nath to hold the floor test on Tuesday and said that his reasons to delay it "had no basis".

The Governor also mentioned in the letter that if the floor test is not held on Tuesday, "it will be construed that you have lost your majority".

Speaker N P Prajapati adjourned the House after Legislative Affairs Minister Govind Singh broached the issue of coronavirus scare, saying the World Health Organisation has declared it a pandemic.

Earlier, Nath had written to the Governor stating that holding of a floor test in the Assembly would have been "undemocratic and unconstitutional" in view of some MLAs of the Congress being held in "captivity" by the BJP with the help of the Karnataka Police.

Tandon's fresh directive came two days after he first asked Nath to face a floor test on Monday, after the commencement of the budget session of the Assembly.

That directive went in vain as the House was adjourned till March 26 after the state government said legislature sessions in several other states were adjourned due to the coronavirus scare.