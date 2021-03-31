Madhya Pradesh: 28-Year-Old Jawan Kills Fiance’s Brother After She Refuses To Marry Him

Following a fallout with his fiancé, a jawan of the Madhya Pradesh police's special armed force (SAF) killed his future brother-in-law, officials said.

The incident occurred at 11.30 pm on Tuesday and the 28-year-old jawan fired at his fiance’s brother using his service rifle. The victim’s mother also suffered injuries during the firing and has been hospitalised, police said.

The accused has been identified as Ajit Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan shot at his fiance's brother Ritesh Dhakad (21), injuring him in the stomach, while another shot hit the woman's mother, Shahpura police station in-charge Mahendra Mishra told PTI.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Ritesh died during treatment in the early hours of the day, he said.

Chouhan, a jawan of the SAF's 7th Battalion, is posted in Bhopal, he said.

The accused had gotten engaged to the woman, who is employed with a private bank, in October last year, and had objected when the latter had to go out for work, Mishra said.

This led to a dispute and the woman refused to marry the accused, he said, adding that the matter escalated on Tuesday night when Chouhan reached his fiance's home.

The accused jawan has been arrested and further probe is underway, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

