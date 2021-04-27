Made No Request For Covid-19 Facility In Five-Star Hotel For Judges: Delhi High Court

Responding to an order passed by the AAP government to convert 100 rooms in Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel into a Covid-19 facility for the judges of the Delhi High Court and their families, the HC on Tuesday said it did not request the Delhi government for any such facility.

Taking suo motu cognisance of news reports carrying the order, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said, "No communication has been made to anyone in this regard. We have not made any such request for taking over facilities of a five-star hotel.”

The bench further directed the Delhi government to immediately “take corrective steps”.

In an order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of Chanakyapuri on April 25, it was stated that the COVID facility at Ashoka Hotel will be headed by Primus Hospital.

The order had further stated that the hospital will also handle the biomedical waste generated at the facility and the staff of the hotel will be provided all protective gear and given basic adequate training to deal with Covid positive patients.

The order also said that the facility was being set up on the request of the Delhi High Court.

Terming the order as "wrong", the bench said the image being projected as a result of it was that the Delhi High Court judges have taken it for their benefit or that the Delhi government has done it to appease the court.

The high court also did not agree with senior advocate Rahul Mehra's claim that the media played "mischief", saying "the media is not wrong".

It said that the media only pointed out what was wrong in the order and it was the SDM's order which was wrong.

(With PTI inputs)

