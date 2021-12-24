Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ludhiana Blast: Amit Shah Briefed On Explosion Inside District Court, MHA Seeks Report

According to an official, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also asked the state government to inform about the findings of the initial probe.

Ludhiana Blast: Amit Shah Briefed On Explosion Inside District Court, MHA Seeks Report
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

Trending

Ludhiana Blast: Amit Shah Briefed On Explosion Inside District Court, MHA Seeks Report
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T15:06:42+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 3:06 pm

Officials on Friday informed that Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about a blast in Ludhiana on Thursday that killed two and injured six others, alongside the overall law and order situation of the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report on the blast from the Punjab government, an official said.

In a communication, the MHA asked the state government to send the report as early as possible.

The MHA also asked the state government to inform it about the findings of the initial probe and who could possibly be involved in the explosion, the official said.

A team of the National Security Guard (NSG) visited the blast site for a forensic analysis.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Shah is also believed to have spoken to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi about the blast and the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state.

One of the walls in the court complex got damaged and the windows of vehicles parked on the premises were shattered due to the blast that took place on the second floor of the complex.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site. 

Tags

PTI Amit Shah New Delhi Union Home Minister Ludhiana Blast Ministry of Home Affairs National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

World Is Witnessing 4th Surge In Covid, Can't Lower Our Guard: Union Health Ministry

World Is Witnessing 4th Surge In Covid, Can't Lower Our Guard: Union Health Ministry

Gujarat: Boiler Blast At Chemical Factory Kills 4 In Vadodara, 11 Injured

Cloth Masks No Match For Omicron: Your Guide To Choosing The Right Face Cover

Ludhiana Court Blast: Punjab CM Channi Seeks Centre's Help In Investigation

Kapurthala Lynching: Gurudwara Caretaker Arrested After CM Channi Says 'No Sacrilege'

Omicron Patients Are Being Treated Using Paracetamol And Multivitamin: Delhi Doctors

No Evidence Of Sacrilege in Kapurthala Incident: Punjab CM Channi

Omicron Update In India: 122 Cases Recorded In 24 Hours, Active Covid-19 Cases Decline

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from India

Elections And Omicron: How The Polls Are Scheduled In 2022

Elections And Omicron: How The Polls Are Scheduled In 2022

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Allahabad HC Urges Poll Body, PM Modi To Delay UP Elections, Ban Election Rallies Over Omicron

Allahabad HC Urges Poll Body, PM Modi To Delay UP Elections, Ban Election Rallies Over Omicron

PM Narendra Modi Launches 27 Development Projects Worth Rs 2,095 Crore In Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi Launches 27 Development Projects Worth Rs 2,095 Crore In Varanasi

Read More from Outlook

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Chinki Sinha / In the killing fields of Nagaland, past and present provide a peek into the lives of long-suffering people who cling on to hope of better days

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

G. Rajaraman / As the Bollywood movie 83 releases on Friday, Kapil's Devils have become the talk of the town. Kapil, India's Cricketer of the Century, has his own take on the word 'hero'.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement