August 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  LPG Leakage At Mumbai's Civic Run Hospital: 58 Patients Evacuated, All Safe

LPG Leakage At Mumbai's Civic Run Hospital: 58 Patients Evacuated, All Safe

The patients were moved to another building in the premises

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:28 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
LPG Leakage At Mumbai's Civic Run Hospital: 58 Patients Evacuated, All Safe
LPG leakage triggered panic among the relatives of the patients and the hospital staff
Representational Image
LPG Leakage At Mumbai's Civic Run Hospital: 58 Patients Evacuated, All Safe
outlookindia.com
2021-08-07T14:28:39+05:30

The civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai's Chinchpokli area on Saturday reported LPG leakage leading to the evacuation of 58 patients, 20 of them undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

All patients are safe, an official said.        

The incident occurred around 11.34 am at building number 148 of the hospital, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"LPG leakage triggered panic among the relatives of the patients and the hospital staff," he said.

The medical superintendent of the hospital alerted about the incident to the BMC's disaster management team, following which fire brigade officials and technical experts from the HPCL rushed the site, the official said.

"As a part of the safety measure, the building was evacuated and the patients were moved to another building in the premises. All of them are stable, " he said.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tripura CM Biplab Deb Survives Alleged 'Murder Attempt', Three Arrested

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Hospitals / Clinics National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos