Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lot Of Time Wasted Already, Begin Work On New India: PM To IIT Graduates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked IIT graduates to chooses challenge over convenience and urged them to start working for the kind of India they want in the next 25 years, saying as a lot of time has already been wasted.

Lot Of Time Wasted Already, Begin Work On New India: PM To IIT Graduates

Trending

Lot Of Time Wasted Already, Begin Work On New India: PM To IIT Graduates
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T18:01:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 6:01 pm

Addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, Modi told the fresh graduates that they have to take over the reins of the country.


He said India too had started its new journey after Independence.“By the time 25 years were completed, a lot of work should have been done for standing on our own feet but a lot of time has been wasted,” he said.


“The country has lost a lot of time, two generations have gone by and so we should not miss even two moments now," he said.

Related Stories

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops


He told students that they have to take over the reins of the country’s development and start work on it right now.


“It is the responsibility of all of you to give direction to the country for the next 25 years, to give momentum to the country," he said.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist


He said the country is standing on the threshold of “immense opportunities”, and urged students to take up the responsibility of making use of them.


The prime minister launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the ceremony, also attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.


The students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed under the National Blockchain Project. These degrees can be verified globally and can't be forged.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Kanpur Uttar Pradesh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

AIADMK Accuses DMK Of Double Standards On Metering Farm Power Connections

AIADMK Accuses DMK Of Double Standards On Metering Farm Power Connections

Centre Targeting Christians To Advance Majoritarian Agenda: Congress

Delhi Govt Issues Yellow Alert | What Will Remain Open, What Won't Amid Covid Surge

Road Accidents Claimed More Lives Than Covid-19 Death Toll In Noida: Official Data

Year-ender 2021: Species That Went Extinct This Year

Government, Congress Face-Off On Covid Vaccination

JNU Circular On Counselling Session On Sexual Harrasment Criticized By Students' Outfits

Huge Cash Found In SP leaders’ Houses Reveals Why SP, BSP Opposed Demonetisation: UP CM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Restrictions In Delhi: DDMA Orders Gyms, Schools, Colleges, Cinemas To Be Closed

Covid-19 Restrictions In Delhi: DDMA Orders Gyms, Schools, Colleges, Cinemas To Be Closed

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Punjabis Don't Need Outsider Like Kejriwal: Channi

Punjabis Don't Need Outsider Like Kejriwal: Channi

Jyotiraditya Scindia Becomes First From The Royal Clan To Visit Rani Laxmibai's Memorial

Jyotiraditya Scindia Becomes First From The Royal Clan To Visit Rani Laxmibai's Memorial

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement