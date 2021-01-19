January 19, 2021
Corona
Lok Sabha Speaker Assures All Covid Protocols During Budget Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said all necessary arrangements will be made as per the Covid-19 protocols during the forthcoming Budget Session of the Parliament starting from January 29

Outlook Web Bureau 19 January 2021
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
2021-01-19T16:50:17+05:30

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said all necessary arrangements will be made as per the Covid-19 protocols during the forthcoming Budget Session of the Parliament starting from January 29.

While attending the virtual meeting of the Standing Committee of the Conference of the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on Monday, Birla said, “All MPs will be requested to undergo COVID-19 test before the start of Parliament session.”

He added, “Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm; Lok Sabha 4-8 pm during Parliament session.”

Birla also mentioned that proper arrangements have been made for RTPCR Covid-19 tests of MPs near their residence as well.

The vaccination drive policy finalised by Centre, states will apply to parliamentarians as well. He said, “RTPCR tests in Parliament premises on Jan 27-28; Arrangements also made for RTPCR tests of families, staff members of MPs.”

Talking about the question hour, Birla said, “It will be allowed during Parliament Session for an already fixed time of one hour.”

 

