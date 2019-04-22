Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Crude Bomb Hurled At TMC Workers In Bengal's Murshidabad, 3 Injured

The polling for the third phase for seven phase Lok Sabha elections has started. Polling is being held in the 116 seats, spread across 14 states and Union Territories.

Voting is being held at all seats in Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1).

Besides, polling is also being held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in West Bengal.

Below are the LIVE updates:]

11:00 am: "I really want to contribute something to the country & whatever our PM has done in the last 5 years, I want to take that legacy forward," Gautam Gambhir.

10:43 am: Kashmiri Pandits cast their votes at a Special Polling Station in Udhampur, for Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

10:39 am: West Bengal: Three TMC workers injured after a crude bomb was hurled at them. The incident took place in Domkal municipality in Murshidabad.

10:33 am: Younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Abhay Singh Yadav after casting his vote at a polling booth in Saifai, Mainpuri.

10:24 am: Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother casts her vote.

Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother casts her vote at a polling station in Raisan, Ahmedabad. #LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/Mc8ZkOQwd1 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

10:20 am: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor casts his vote.

Kerala: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor casts his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is up against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekaran and LDF’s C Divakaran. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/zJwnJ3nALC — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

10:09 am: Numerous complaints of malfunctioning EVMs reported across Kerala.

10:04 am: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik votes in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik casts his vote at a polling booth in Bhubaneswar. #LokSabhaElections2019 #OdishaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/DzBcLHFVZa — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

9:59 am: Voting begins in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

Earlier in the day, some attempts were made to capture a booth in ward number 7 of the Domkol municipality in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

9:57 am: BJP will come third in this fight: Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The election fight in the state is between LDF and UDF. The BJP will be be at the third position at all the constituencies in the state. The over-ambitions of many in Kerala will come to an end with this elections" Pinrayi Vijayan.

9:37 am: Polling percentage till 9 am

Assam-12.36%

Bihar-12.60%

Goa-2.29%

Guj-1.35%

J&K-0.00%

K'taka-1.75%

Kerala-2.48%

M'rashtra-0.99%

Odisha-1.32%

Tripura-1.56%

UP-6.84%

WB-10.97%

Chhattisgarh-2.24%

Dadra&Nagar Haveli-0.00%,

Daman& Diu-5.83%

9:20 am: Odisha: A specially-abled person casts his vote at polling booth in Government Primary School, IRC village, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha: A specially-abled person casts his vote at polling booth in Government Primary School, IRC village, Bhubaneswar. #OdishaElections2019 #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Da67OaPN7c — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

9:15 am: Lok Sabha election 2019 will decide the fate of country: Sonia Gandhi.

"Elections have happened a number of times, but this election is not an ordinary one. It will decide whether the rule of those who destroyed the Constitution will prevail or that of those who want to preserve its samman (sanctity). It has to be decided that, whether those destroying the society will govern or those who take the country on the right track will get the reins of power," Gandhi said.

8:50 am: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and wife Anjali cast their vote in Rajkot.

8:49 am: PM Narendra Modi after casting his vote in Ahmedabad says, " The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID."

8:35 am: PM Narendra Modi casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranip, Ahmedabad.

PM Narendra Modi casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranip,Ahmedabad #Gujarat #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/qOfJW7uRZC — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

8:07 am: Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come, says Narendra Modi.

Urging all those voting in today’s Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come.



I’ll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2019

8:04 am: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan queues up to casts his vote.

7:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar today.

7:10 am: People voting to make Modi PM again: Vijay Rupani

People are voting to make Narendra Modi the prime minister once again. The issue right now is in whose hands the country is safe. The BJP will win 26 out of 26 seats in Gujarat. The kind of development that has happened in the last 5 years did not happen in 50 years: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

6:55 am: Visuals of a polling booth in Wayanad

#Kerala: Visuals from a polling booth in Kalpetta, in Wayanad; All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state go to polls today in the third phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/SCrZ1QI3jK — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

6:50 am: Visuals of prepration from a polling booth in Vadodara

Gujarat: Visuals of preparation from polling booth number 162 in Sayajigunj of Vadodara. Voting for the third phase of elections begins at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/TyqtOi4Zj7 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Key constituencies in Karnataka include Gulbarga, where Mallikarjun Kharge is pitted against Umesh Jadhav, who ahead of polls joined the BJP quitting Congress and as MLA; and Shimogga, where former chief Minister Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra is pitted against another former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa.

In Maharashtra, the prominent seats in the third phase include Jalna, where state BJP president Raosaheb Danveis in the fray against Vilas Autade of the Congress, and Baramati, where Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, is contesting against BJP's Kanchan Kul.

Among the key contestants in the fray are BJP president Amit Shah who is contesting from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Wayanad in Kerala and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri.