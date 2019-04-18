Lok Sabha Elections: 66% Voter Turn Out Recorded In Second Phase

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday witnessed sixty-six per cent voter turn out, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said.

Polling was held for 95 Lok Sabha seats in 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry with Tamil Nadu witnessing contest in 38 constituencies.

"The preliminary figure for polling percentage in the second phase polls is 66 per cent. It was 69.62 per cent for the second phase polling in 2014," a senior Election Commission official said.

Fourteen seats in Karnataka also went to polls along with 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.

Elections were also held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha while bypolls are being held in 18 assembly segments in Tamil Nadu.

Lok Sabha polls are being conducted in seven phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.

PTI