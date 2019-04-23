Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Voter ID Much More Powerful Than IED, Says PM Modi After Voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling booth in Ranip, Ahmedabad, a part of the Gujarat's Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency, in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

After casting his vote, the Prime Minister while speaking to media, said: "The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID. I can say with surety that the voter ID is much much more powerful than an IED, so we should understand the strength of our voter IDs".

"Today third phase of polling is underway, I am fortunate that I also got the opportunity to fulfill my duty in my home state of Gujarat. Like you feel pure after a holy dip in Kumbh, one feels pure after casting vote in this festival of democracy," PM added.

Modi arrived at the polling station set up in Nishan High School, located in the Ranip area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, in an open jeep in the morning and exercised his democratic right.

BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Gandhinagar seat, welcomed him outside the school and accompanied him to the booth.

"I feel blessed to have exercised my franchise in this biggest festival of democracy. The power of the voter ID is much more than IED of terrorism," Modi later said, and urged people to come out in large numbers to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

While arriving at the polling booth, he greeted thousands of people who had gathered on both sides of the road.

After casting his vote, Modi walked some distance from the polling booth and later had a brief interaction with media persons.

This morning, he had tweeted: "Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now."

The Prime Minister also met his mother Heeraben, who lives in Gandhinagar, before driving to Ahmedabad, 25 km away. In a photo, he was seen touching his mother's feet.

Voting is underway for all 26 parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat.

