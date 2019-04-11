Smriti Irani Files Nomination From Amethi For 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is contesting against Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

Irani filed the nomination at the District Magistrate's office in Gauriganj. She was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, she held a four-kilometre roadshow, cheered by supporters.

Irani earlier left the guest house at Gauriganj, the district headquarters of Amethi, along with her husband Zubin Irani.

On her way, she prayed at a temple and then went straight to participate in a puja organised at the BJP office here.

Smriti Irani is contesting against the Congress President for a second time.

In 2014, despite a Modi wave, she lost to Gandhi by a margin of over 1.07 lakh votes.

Rahul Gandhi, a three-time Member of Parliament from Amethi, had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister and Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra and their two sons were also present.

Amethi is considered a bastion of the Congress. The seat has remained mostly with the Congress since 1980.

The parliamentary seat of Amethi was first represented by Sanjay Gandhi between 1989-81. After his death in a plane crash, his elder brother Rajiv Gandhi represented the seat till 1991.

After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, his wife Sonia Gandhi contested from the seat in 1999 and won. Since 2004 the seat is being represented by Rahul Gandhi.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh started on Thursday and will end on May 19. Voting in Amethi is scheduled on May 6 in the fifth phase. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(With inputs from agencies)