The much-awaited dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections could be announced anytime and the polling will be held in 6-7 phases, according to sources.

The model code of conduct will come into effect immediately after the declaration of the dates.

While the dates for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were declared on March 5, there hasn’t been any official intimation from the Election Commission about the dates for the forthcoming polls.

The alleged delay in the declaration of dates has invited sharp criticism from opposition parties.

Reminding of the role of EC as a poll watchdog, Congress leader Sanjay Jha said that it is helping the BJP government make grand promises and announcing projects in the run-up to the elections. “Our Prime Minister is criss-crossing the nation announcing huge projects across the country, and tax payer’s money is being wasted on advertisement campaigns. It’s a mockery of democracy and it’s the responsibility of the EC to monitor the activities of political parties,” said Jha.

Earlier, Congress leader Ahmed Patel also accused the EC of giving the government a long rope. In a tweet, he said: “Is the Election Commission waiting for the Prime Minister’s 'official' travel programmes to conclude before announcing dates for general elections?"

The opposition parties have demanded that the dates be announced early so that parties get enough time to prepare for the elections ahead.

However, sources said that the delay could be attributed to the Election Commission’s touring of Jammu and Kashmir. This week, the Commission had undertaken a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the feedback given by political parties will be taken into account while deciding the dates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

The 2014 polls were held in nine phases, between 7 April -12 May and the NDA government assumed office on May 26. The current Lok Sabha has 523 seats, of which 22 are vacant.