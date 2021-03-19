Lockdown Is An Option But I Trust People To Follow Covid-19 Norms: Uddhav Thackeray

Lockdown is an option, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a day after Maharashtra recorded the highest one-day spike of 25,833 Covid-19 cases, adding that he trusts people to follow the norms on their own.

The chief minister also urged people to get vaccinated against the virus without any fear, as he spoke to the reporters in Nandurbar.

The Covid-19 situation has become grimmer as the number of new cases on Thursday crossed the earlier highest rise which was recorded in September, he conceded.

"I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the Covid-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time," he said.

When the pandemic began last year, there was nothing to fight the virus with, Thackeray said.

"But now at least we have vaccines as a shield. The priority now is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. People should come forward to take the vaccine," he said.

The Union government has assured that there would be no shortage of vaccines, he said.

There have been a few instances where a person caught the infection after vaccination, but such cases are not "life-threatening", the chief minister said.

"Everyone should get vaccinated without fear," he added.

With PTI Inputs

