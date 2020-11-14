November 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  LoC Firings: A Soldier's Father Awaits His Body During Diwali

LoC Firings: A Soldier's Father Awaits His Body During Diwali

Four soldiers were killed along the LOC in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI 14 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
LoC Firings: A Soldier's Father Awaits His Body During Diwali
Representational Image
PTI photo
LoC Firings: A Soldier's Father Awaits His Body During Diwali
outlookindia.com
2020-11-14T20:41:42+05:30

Army jawan Hrishikesh Jondhale had last spoken to his mother in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on phone on Wednesday before he was killed in cross-border firings by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Kashmir, recalled his father on Saturday who is now waiting for the mortal remains of his son to arrive.

Jondhale (20) hailed from Bahirewadi village in Ajra tehsil of the western Maharashtra district.

He was among four personnel of the Army who were killed during cross LOC firing by Pakistani soldiers in Gurez and Uri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

A BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were also killed in the multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

While speaking to PTI, the martyred soldier's father Ramchandra Jondhale said his son had come home on leave before the coronavirus-induced lockdown came into force.

"He was on leave till April 1. However, due to the lockdown, he had to stay at home and could resume duty only in June. On Wednesday, Hrishikesh spoke to his mother on phone," recalled Ramchandra Jondhale, his voice choking.

Village sarpanch Sunil Chavan said they are waiting for Hrishikesh Jondhale's mortal remains to arrive.

"His last rites will be performed on the premises of a school," he said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kejriwal Likely To Meet Amit Shah Next Week To Discuss Rising Covid-19 Cases In Delhi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Cross-LoC Air Strike Indian Army National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos