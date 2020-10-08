LJP Leader Ram Vilas Paswan Passes Away At The Age Of 74

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74. Paswan, who recently underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital, passed away late on Thursday.

The Union Minister was due to undergo another surgery in a few days, his son and LJP chief Chirag Paswan told media.

Chirag Paswan shared the news of his father’s demise on Twitter along with a photograph.

Ram Vilas Paswan was one of the most recognized dalit leaders in the country with a career spanning over five decades. He founded the LJP in the year 2000 and joined Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in 2004.

Paswan began his political career with Samyukta Socialist Party and had been elected as a Member of Parliament eight times. He had been serving as the Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Various leaders expressed their condolences including President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

President Kovind wrote, "With the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the country has lost a visionary leader."

à¤à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤®à¤µà¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤£à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤§à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯ à¤¤à¤¥à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥ à¤²à¤à¤¬à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤µà¥ à¤µà¤à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¼ à¤®à¥à¤à¤° à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¤à¤¥à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤¤à¤¤ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤°à¥à¤·à¤°à¤¤ à¤°à¤¹à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤ à¤¥à¥à¥¤ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

Last year, after leading LJP for 19 years Paswan decided to stepped down from his post and appointed his son Chirag Paswan as the new party president.

