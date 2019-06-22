﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Living Man Declared Dead, Spends Night In Morgue In Madhya Pradesh

Living Man Declared Dead, Spends Night In Morgue In Madhya Pradesh

The doctor declared the elderly man dead on Thursday night. The incident came to light when police went there for the post-mortem the next day.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 June 2019
Living Man Declared Dead, Spends Night In Morgue In Madhya Pradesh
A man who was declared dead by doctors in District Civil Hospital, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.
ANI/Twitter
Living Man Declared Dead, Spends Night In Morgue In Madhya Pradesh
outlookindia.com
2019-06-22T15:33:21+0530

In a case of gross medical negligence, a living man was declared dead by a doctor at a government hospital in Sagar district.

The doctor declared the elderly man dead on Thursday night. The incident came to light when police went there for the post-mortem the next day and surprisingly found him alive. He, however, died soon after.

DR RS Roshan, CMO, said, "The negligence done by the doctor will be investigated."

"We were intimated by the hospital that a person died there last night. However, when we went for the post-mortem in the morning he was found alive. The negligence is on the part of the doctor who was on duty last night. The patient, however, died later on," said the police officer.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Madhya Pradesh Doctors National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Human Skeletons Found Abandoned Near SKMCH Hospital In Muzaffarpur
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters