Manohar Parrikar's Final Journey Live Updates: Mortal Remains Of Goa CM To Be Kept At State BJP Office

63-year-old Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February 2018, and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 March 2019
Goa Chief Minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar died on Sunday. He was 63.

Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year. Since then, he had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and the US.

Parrikar's last rites will be held in Panaji on Monday evening. His body will be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party state headquarters Panaji, as well as at a state government-operated arts and culture centre all through the morning and afternoon, for public to pay their final respects, before being taken to the Miramar beach for cremation at 5 p.m.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar would be kept at state BJP office from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

Manohar Parrikar will be awarded a state funeral

According to a CMO release, Manohar Parrikar's last rites will be performed in Panaji today. The Centre has announced today as a day of national mourning. Parrikar will be awarded a state funeral. 

New CM to be sworn in today, says deputy speaker.

While there is no clarity as to who will be Manohar Parrikar’s successor, the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister is slated at around 9.30am on Monday, deputy speaker Michael Lobo said. 

 

 

- "He patiently endured his illness. Condolences to his family and his admirers," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Parrikar's passing away.

 

- Parrikar was the first IITian to head a state as a Chief Minister and was recognised for his work across party lines.

- "A symbol of simplicity in politics who led a humble life is no longer with us. May his family bear the irreparable loss with courage," Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Manohar Parrikar's death.

- "Entire BJP stands firmly with Parrikar ji’s family," said BJP president Amit Shah on the passing away of Manohar Parrikar

- Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Parrikar's demise, saying: "He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence"

Condolence meet to be held in the Union Cabinet at 11 am tomorrow for Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, reports ANI

 Tweeting on the demise of Parrikar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said: "I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago"

- Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted his condolences saying Parrikar was one of Goa's favourite sons.

- President Ram Nath Kovind described Parrikar as "an epitome of integrity and dedication in public life" and said, "his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten."

 

