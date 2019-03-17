Manohar Parrikar's Final Journey Live Updates: Mortal Remains Of Goa CM To Be Kept At State BJP Office

Goa Chief Minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar died on Sunday. He was 63.

Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year. Since then, he had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and the US.

Parrikar's last rites will be held in Panaji on Monday evening. His body will be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party state headquarters Panaji, as well as at a state government-operated arts and culture centre all through the morning and afternoon, for public to pay their final respects, before being taken to the Miramar beach for cremation at 5 p.m.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar would be kept at state BJP office from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

Manohar Parrikar will be awarded a state funeral

According to a CMO release, Manohar Parrikar's last rites will be performed in Panaji today. The Centre has announced today as a day of national mourning. Parrikar will be awarded a state funeral.

New CM to be sworn in today, says deputy speaker.

While there is no clarity as to who will be Manohar Parrikar’s successor, the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister is slated at around 9.30am on Monday, deputy speaker Michael Lobo said.

Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader.



A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations.



Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters.



Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/uahXme3ifp — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

- "He patiently endured his illness. Condolences to his family and his admirers," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Parrikar's passing away.

Saddened at the passing away of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ji. He patiently endured his illness. Condolences to his family and his admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 17, 2019

- Parrikar was the first IITian to head a state as a Chief Minister and was recognised for his work across party lines.

- "A symbol of simplicity in politics who led a humble life is no longer with us. May his family bear the irreparable loss with courage," Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Manohar Parrikar's death.

Extremely saddened at the news of passing away of Goa CM Sh Manohar Parrikar ji. A symbol of simplicity in politics who led a humble life is no longer with us. May his family bear the irreparable loss with courage. Prayers with them — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 17, 2019

- "Entire BJP stands firmly with Parrikar ji’s family," said BJP president Amit Shah on the passing away of Manohar Parrikar

Entire BJP stands firmly with Parrikar ji’s family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas and importantly the people of Goa, who were his family, express my deepest condolences. May God give the bereaved family strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. pic.twitter.com/HWFA4gtSnX — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019

- Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Parrikar's demise, saying: "He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence"

Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2019

- Condolence meet to be held in the Union Cabinet at 11 am tomorrow for Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, reports ANI

- Tweeting on the demise of Parrikar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said: "I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago"

My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 17, 2019

- Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted his condolences saying Parrikar was one of Goa's favourite sons.

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year.



Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons.



My condolences to his family in this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2019

- President Ram Nath Kovind described Parrikar as "an epitome of integrity and dedication in public life" and said, "his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten."