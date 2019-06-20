Live: 'National Security My Govt's Top Priority,' Says Prez Kovind In Joint Parliament Address

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday addressed a joint session of the Parliament in Hindi, the portions of which were read out in English by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

Kovind urged the parliamentarians from both houses to channel their efforts towards fulfilling the desires of the electorate.

Here are all the highlights from his speech:

12 Noon: My government will work to make rivers like Cauvery, Periyar, Mahanadi, Narmada and Godavari pollution free, says President Kovind.

11:58 AM: National security paramount for my government. Surgical strike and air strikes on terror camps have made India's intentions clear, says President Kovind.

11:57 AM: 7.3 lakh crore transferred to people under direct benefit transfer in the last 5 years. Over 1.41 lakh crore saved as 8 crore fake beneficiaries weeded out, says President Kovind.

11:55 AM: My government will make its policy of zero tolerance towards corruption more expansive and effective, says President Kovind.

11:48 AM: The world is discussing clean Ganga and facilities availed by devotees during the Kumbh Mela in Prayaraj this year. My government has acknowledged their contribution and rewarded them, says President Kovind.

11:34 AM: My government worked on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The people of the country waited for basic facilities for very long. But that is changing now, says President Kovind.

11:31 AM: To provide equal rights to the women of our country, it is necessary to eliminate evil practices such as 'Triple Talaq' and 'Nikah Halala'. I would request all the parliamentarians to help bring a change and ensure a better and respectable future to the daughters of our nation, says President Kovind.

11:30 AM: In 2014, India ranked 142 in the "ease of doing business" ranking. We are now at 77, says President Kovind.

11:27 AM: Rural women have benefitted from policies like Ujjawal Yojna, Mission Indradhanush, and Saubhagya. Now, they receive electricity and healthcare services for free, says President Kovind.

11:16 AM: Stringent laws have been promulgated to punish those committing crime against women, says President Kovind.

11:24 AM: At least 50 crore poor will benefit from 'Aayushmaan Bharat Yojna'. This is the world's largest healthcare policy catering to the poor of the country, says President Kovind.

11:21 AM: We need to save water for our future generation. With the help of the new ministry 'Jalshakti Ministry', we will be able to provide water and better facilities, President Kovind said.

11:18 AM: The cabinet approved the pension programme for the small-scale retailers in their very first meeting. This programme would benefit at least three crore small-scale shopkeepers and entrepreneurs, President Kovind said.

11:15 AM: This is the first time a government is looking into the financial needs of small scale vendors, says President Kovind, adding a lot of steps have been taken to ensure the income of farmers doubles by 2022.

11:08 AM: The country has given a very clear mandate. After analysing this government's performance in the first tenure, the country has given it a stronger mandate. By doing so, the countrymen have given a mandate for this journey of development to continue without any hurdle, says President Kovind.

11:05 AM: With over 62 crore people voting in the recently concluded elections, they have set a new record and added credibility to India's democracy. I want to congratulate the electorate, President Kovind said.

11:00 AM: President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived at the Parliament to address both houses in the central hall.