Don't Deprive Us, Say Students Removed From Online Classes Due To Non-Payment Of Fees

Intermittent lockdowns at a different point in time due to Covid-19 have caused financial woes to millions of people in the country. Shutting down of business operations and loss of jobs have made many of them unable to afford to pay even their wards’ school fees.

Till now, schools have been cooperating and not forcing the parents to pay the fee on time but the outstanding amount has mounted so much that some schools have now started dropping students from online classes.

A prestigious school in Delhi NCR, Apeejay School, Noida, has dropped a girl student from online classes as her father offered to pay only 50 percent of the outstanding amount of Rs 1,53,602.

Her father Sumit Kohli had a bakery business in Noida and the Covid-19 lockdown last year destroyed it completely. He couldn’t even come out of it when the second wave created bigger hardship for the family.

Kohli says that he is grateful to the school that despite non-payment of fee for several months, it allowed his daughter to continue education. However, now the school is dictating quite harsh terms on him.

“I met the principal and offered to pay 50 percent of the outstanding as I cannot afford it despite overstretching my limits but he refused. I also gave him a plan on how I will pay in the future,” Kohli said.

He added, “When he refused my offer, I told the principal to take 50 percent and issue a transfer certificate but he even refused that also and said that unless I pay the full outstanding, he will not issue the certificate. I don’t know what to do.”

Another school Gyan Bharti Public School, Saket, has removed 13 students of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) from the online classes. The school was imparting education to these students free of cost until now under the EWS category.

“Now since they are promoted from class 10th to class 11th, the school says that it can’t offer them free education due to financial reasons,” advocate Ashok Agarwal, National President, All India Parents Association, said.

He added, “This is completely illegal. The school is built on land given by the government on throwaway price so it must impart free education to EWS students up to class 12.”

Parents of these kids earn less than Rs 7000 monthly from small shops and other businesses but the lockdown has ruined their work and eroded their deposits.

“Let alone school fee, we are somehow surviving on borrowed money. My father cannot afford to pay and I will have to drop out,” one of the students said.

He added, “I don’t know how far is the school right in saying that they are under financial stress to continue helping us with free education. If this is the case then the government should come forward and help us.”

“Govt couldn’t provide oxygen when many patients needed it. My distant relative died as they couldn’t get oxygen on time. Now, the government is depriving us of education too,” another student said.

In another case, about nine students of Class IV of DAV Public School, Yusuf Sarai were dropped from online classes because they couldn’t pay their outstanding.

Outlook wrote to all these schools on their school email ids for their response but none of them have responded till the time of publishing the story.

Principals of many schools said on the condition of anonymity that they are not able to make out who is needy who isn’t as some parents are manipulating their financial status to get undue gain.

“Many well-off parents are not paying fees on time. They are taking undue advantage of the pandemic situation. We also have to pay salaries to teachers. If we write to them, they threaten to go to the media against us. We don’t know what to do,” a principal of a reputed public school said on the condition of anonymity.

He admitted that when he threatened to remove 17 students from the class, 12 of them immediately paid the fees.

Some parents have gone to various high courts and Supreme Court on the fee concession issue, it is pending for final decision.

While some states like Delhi and Rajasthan have taken a decision in favour of the parents and asked schools to cut down on fees up to 15%, other states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have only asked schools not to increase any fee and charge the same fee of 2019-20.

Agarwal suggests that the state government should chip in to help both parents and schools. He says that the government should write to all the schools and get the details of such students who have asked for rebates due to financial distress.

“Their contact details should be forwarded to the district magistrates or any authority who should look into the genuine and fake demands. If the demands are genuine, the state government should pay the fee. Schools can also be asked to give some rebate whatever is possible,” Agarwal suggested.

“Under the constitution, states must impart free education to all the students in the country,” he added.

Ashok Ganguly, former chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is of the view in such a situation, the school should offer some sort of relaxation to some parents who have genuine problems.

“Let the school run with the full fee of two-third of the parents and one-third should get some concession if they have financial challenges,” Ganguly said.

He added, “However, school education must not suffer at any cost and there should not be any vacuum in the learning process. All parents must pay at least the tuition fee so that teachers’ salaries should be paid on time. I know many schools are paying only 50% salary to their teachers because they have no money,” Ganguly said.

He also suggested that government must take the responsibility for the continuation of the learning process as any vacuum will cause irreparable damage to it.

Manit Jain, Co-chair of FICCI’s School Education Committee, FICCI Arise suggests that instead of giving a rebate of a few percentages to all the parents in any state, it is advisable to identify the needy parents and compensate them as much as possible.

“Those parents who can afford to pay, they should pay on time and those who are genuinely in financial distress, schools should think of ways to address their problem. To my knowledge, many schools are already doing it,” Jain said.

