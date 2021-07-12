Lightning Strikes Kill 56 In UP And Rajasthan, Ex-Gratia Announced For Victims

As many as 56 people were killed by lightning strikes in a single day – including 38 in Uttar Pradesh and 18 in Rajasthan, as many places in north India received rainfall on Sunday.

Ten people died due to lightning in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Firozabad districts on Sunday, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain at the loss of lives in various parts of the country due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

In a tweet quoting Modi, the PMO said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The State Government will provide all possible assistance to the affected. From the PMNRF, Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi."

The prime minister also expressed anguish at the deaths caused by lightning in two other states and announced similar relief.

In Rajasthan, 18 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning in the districts of Jaipur, Kota, Jhalawar and Dholpur. The victims also included seven children.

Uttar Pradesh:

In Kaushambi, the deceased have been identified as Rukma (12), Moorat Dhwaj (50) Ramchandra (32) and Mayank Singh (15).

Rukma of Murhia Doli village and Mayank Singh were sowing paddy, Ramchandra was cutting grass and Dhwaj of Sarai Akeel police station area had taken shelter under a tree to avoid rain when they were struck by lightning.

Superintendent of Police Radhyeshyam Vishvakarma said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

In Fatehpur, the three people who died due to lightning have been identified as Sonia (54) and Mathura (37) of Asothar police station area, and Shivkali (60) of Bakevar police area, police said.

In Firozabad, Hemraj (50) and Ramsevak (40) were standing under a Neem tree, when they were hit by lightning killing them on the spot. Amar Singh (60) of Shikohabad area was also killed by lightning, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said.

Rajasthan:

Eleven persons, mostly youths, were killed and eight others injured when lightning struck them on a hill near the Amber Fort, officials said. Some of them were taking selfies on a watch tower while the others were on the hill.

Those on the watch tower fell when lightning struck late in the evening, they said.

"Eleven persons have died and eight are injured,” Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said.

He said that a rescue operation is on to look for other injured people.

In Kota's Garda village that falls under the Kanwas police station, Radhe Banjara alias Bawla (12), Pukhraj Banjara (16), Vikram (16) and his brother Akhraj (13) died on the spot after lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter with their cattle, Station House Officer Mukesh Tyagi said, adding that about 10 goats and a cow were also killed in the tragedy.

The injured children -- Rahul, Vikram, Rakesh and Man Singh and a 40-year-old-woman, identified as Phulibai, are under treatment at a hospital and their condition has been stated to be out of danger, the SHO said.

In a similar incident in Jhalawar's Lalgaon village that falls under the Sunel police station, a 23-year-old shepherd, identified as Tara Singh Bheel, was killed on the spot after a bolt of lightning struck him. Two buffaloes were also killed in the incident, police said.

In Chachana village within the jurisdiction of Sunel police station, two girls were injured.

In Dholpur district's Kudinna village in the Badi area, three children, identified as Lavkush (15), Vipin (10) and Bholu (8), were killed after lightning struck them.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragedies.

With PTI inputs

