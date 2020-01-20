‘Let’s Talk #WithoutFilter': PM Modi To Students During 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Reaching out to students in their own language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed them during a "Pariksha Pe Charcha" and said his conversations with them will be "#without filter".

"We start our conversation. Today's trend is #withoutfilter. We will have talk like you (students) talk to your friends. We will talk in a light environment," the Prime Minister said during the event in Delhi.

"We may even make mistakes. And, in my case, if I make a mistake the friends in the media will love it too," joked Modi.

He said that the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event is the closest to his heart, more than any other programmes he has attended.

"As Prime Minister, one gets to attend numerous types of programmes. Each of them provides a new set of experiences. But, if someone asks me what is that one programme that touches your heart the most, I would say it is this one," Modi said.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do," he added.

He also said students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life.

"Was told I shouldn't attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there," he said.

Good marks in exams are not everything, he told the students in the interaction. "We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything," the prime minister said.