Let Us Try To Remain Fit, Healthy: President Kovind Shares Video Of Jogging On Diu Beach

President Ram Nath Kovind shared a video of him jogging on the Ghoghla beach this morning, along with encouraging people to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning. As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy," the tweet posted by Rashtrapati Bhavan reads.

The President is on his last day of a four-day visit to the Union Territory of Diu, and will be back in New Delhi by today.

President Kovind on Sunday visited Ghoghla beach and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort, officials said.

The president was overwhelmed by the beauty and cleanliness of Ghoghla beach, which was recently awarded the "Blue Flag" certification by the Danish Foundation for Environment Education, said an official release.

(With PTI inputs)

