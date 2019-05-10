﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Laughable And Immature': Mayawati on PM Modi's 'Casteist Alliance' Remark

'Laughable And Immature': Mayawati on PM Modi's 'Casteist Alliance' Remark

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati said the language used by the BJP showed it has realised "definite loss in polls" and is "frustrated" and making baseless and absurd allegations.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2019
'Laughable And Immature': Mayawati on PM Modi's 'Casteist Alliance' Remark
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati hits out at PM Narendra Modi for his remarks against the SP-BSP alliance.
File Photo
'Laughable And Immature': Mayawati on PM Modi's 'Casteist Alliance' Remark
outlookindia.com
2019-05-10T15:13:06+0530

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday termed as "laughable" and "immature" Prime minister
Narendra Modi's remark describing the SP-BSP alliance as "casteist".

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the language used by the BJP showed it has realised "definite loss in polls" and is "frustrated" and making baseless and absurd allegations.

The BJP, she asserted, is not coming to power again and Modi's dream of becoming the PM again will not be fulfilled."

In a tweet, Mayawati said the allegation that "our alliance is casteist is not only laughable but immature also. Narendra Modi, who is not backward by birth has not faced pain of casteism. Such a remark for the alliance should have been avoided, as it is not correct".

"Modi indulged in casteism by describing himself 'zabardasti ka pichhda' (backward). Had he been backward by birth, the RSS would not have let him become the PM. What RSS has done to leaders like Kalyan Singh is known to all," she said.

Instead of levelling allegations against the alliance, Mayawati said, "Modi should have looked at Gujarat where, I have come to know, Dalits cannot lead an honourable life. A Dalit man was not allowed to ride a horse during his wedding.

"Atrocities are committed on Dalits in Gujarat," she charged.

At a recent rally in Uttar Pradesh, Modi had accused the BJP and SP of indulging in caste politics.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lucknow National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Indian Hip Hop Crew 'The Kings' Wins American Reality Show World of Dance Season 3
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters