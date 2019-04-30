Last Three Phases Of Lok Sabha Polls Will Determine Scale Of Opposition's Defeat: PM Modi In Bihar

﻿
In a veiled dig at jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'those doing the rounds of court to secure bail are scared of a strong government in New Delhi'.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a an election rally in Muzaffarpur, Bihar
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
2019-04-30T13:43:51+0530

Asserting that the scales have been tilted in favour of the ruling NDA in the first four phases of the general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the remaining three phases would determine the magnitude of its victory and the opposition's defeat.

Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur, Modi iterated that his government has always displayed its resolve in combating terror but cautioned that the menace was far from over as was evident from the recent bomb attacks in neighbouring Sri Lanka.

"All those who are running factories of terror are in the crosshairs of this chowkidar," Modi stated.

In a veiled dig at jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, the prime minister said, "those doing the rounds of court to secure bail are scared of a strong government in New Delhi".

He claimed that the opposition parties "were not fighting for their victory, but to augment their diminished strength".

"Beware, if they regain their strength, the days of lawlessness will return to Bihar, daughters would no longer be safe outside homes and people might have to stay indoors after dark," he maintained.

Underscoring the pro-poor stance of his government, Modi said, "We did away with the lal batti (red beacon) but brought batti (light/electricity) to the house of every poor."

Appealing to people to vote for the NDA in Bihar, comprising his BJP, the JD(U) and the LJP, he sought to remind the voters, "whichever of the three parties you vote for, your support will be for Modi."

PTI

