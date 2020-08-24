August 24, 2020
Corona
'Was Informed By Rahul Gandhi Personally': Kapil Sibal Withdraws Tweet Over 'Colluding With BJP' Remark

As the CWC meeting is underway and it was reported that Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi.

24 August 2020
Soon after Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Monday over his reported remarks agsinst the leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi, the senior leader said he was withdrawing his tweet as Rahul Gandhi had clarified the issue.

"Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him .I therefore withdraw my tweet," Sibal tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, Sibal had hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remark that the leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul were "colluding with the BJP". Sibal had said he had never made a statement in favour of the saffron party on any issue in the last 30 years.

Sibal is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking a "full-time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in line with the party constitution, among other changes. 

As the CWC meeting is underway and it was reported that Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi, Sibal tweeted.

"Rahul says 'we are colluding with BJP'. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP government," he said.

"Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!" Sibal tweeted. 

