September 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Landmark Day For Indian Agriculture': Rajnath Singh Over Farm Bills Approval

'Landmark Day For Indian Agriculture': Rajnath Singh Over Farm Bills Approval

'This is the result of endless dedication and determination of the Govt under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

PTI 20 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Landmark Day For Indian Agriculture': Rajnath Singh Over Farm Bills Approval
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
'Landmark Day For Indian Agriculture': Rajnath Singh Over Farm Bills Approval
outlookindia.com
2020-09-20T16:49:56+05:30

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the passage of two big ticket farm bills by Rajya Sabha on Sunday, calling it a "landmark day" for India's agriculture sector and farmers. 

 

While major opposition parties are against the bills, the government has been maintaining that the proposed legislations will help small and marginal farmers secure competitive prices for their produce.

"With the passing of two landmark agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha today, India has cemented the strong foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’," the defence minister tweeted.

"This is the result of endless dedication and determination of the Govt under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi," he added.

 

"After the passage of these two legislators in Parliament, a new history of growth and development in the agricultural sector will be written," he said.

He said the bills will not only strengthen India's food security, but will also prove to be a major effective step towards doubling the income of farmers.

The two bills -- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- were passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The first bill seeks to provide freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The second bill is aimed at setting up of a framework under which farmers will be able to engage with agri-business firms, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PM Modi To Inaugurate Atal Rohtang Tunnel On October 3

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Rajnath Singh Narendra Modi Delhi Agriculture: Farmers Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos

×