Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Govt Announces Retired SC Or HC Judge Will Supervise SIT’s Probe

The Uttar Pradesh government agreed to Supreme Court suggestion that a former judge of its choice may be appointed to supervise the state SIT's probe on day-to-day basis into the case.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Govt Announces Retired SC Or HC Judge Will Supervise SIT's Probe
The charred remnants of vehicles at Lakhimpur Kheri | Outlook Photos/ Tribhuvan Tiwari

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Govt Announces Retired SC Or HC Judge Will Supervise SIT’s Probe
2021-11-15T16:17:12+05:30
Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 4:17 pm

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that a former Supreme Court or High Court judge will supervise the SIT probe into Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on daily basis.

The UP government agreed to SC suggestion that a former judge of its choice may be appointed to supervise the state SIT's probe on day-to-day basis into the case.

Also read: Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene In Lakhimpur Kheri

Eight people including farmers were killed in the violence that occurred on October 3 this year.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also raised the issue of low-rank police officers being engaged in the SIT probe and sought names of the IPS officers who are of the UP cadre but not natives of the state, for being included in investigation team.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said that it will have to take the consent of the judge concerned and will consider names of even former apex court and high court judges for monitoring the probe in the sensational case and pronounce the same on Wednesday.

While consenting, senior advocate Harish Salve said that the state has no issues with the apex court appointing a former judge of its choice to monitor the probe, but the point that he should not be a native of Uttar Pradesh should not bear in the mind as the person concerned is a relevant factor.

The apex court, on November 8, had expressed dissatisfaction over the probe and suggested that to infuse "independence, impartiality and fairness” in the ongoing investigation, a former judge of a “different high court” should monitor it on day-to-day basis.

The bench had also said that it has no confidence and does not want the one-member judicial commission appointed by the state to continue probe into the case.

Retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava was named by the state government to enquire into the eruption of violence on Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri district. (With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Justice NV Ramana Justice Hima Kohli Ajay Mishra Ashish Mishra New Delhi Lakhimpur Kheri Uttar Pradesh Supreme Court High Court Supreme Court Judges Probe National
