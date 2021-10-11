Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Sends Ashish Mishra To 3-Day Police Custody

Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM's visit last Sunday.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Sends Ashish Mishra To 3-Day Police Custody
Ashish Mishra | PTI Photo

Trending

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Sends Ashish Mishra To 3-Day Police Custody
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T20:42:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 8:42 pm

A court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday sent Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish to  three-day police custody in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3.

"Police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish. They have got three-day remand from October 12 to 15," senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav told reporters. 

Related Stories

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

 The remand will end on October 15 morning. 

 The police remand was granted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Chintaram, with the condition that Ashish Mishra will not be harassed and his lawyer will remain present during interrogation, Yadav said. 

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

 Earlier, a court had sent Ashish Mishra to 14-day judicial custody. 

 Ashish was arrested on Saturday night after around 12 hours of questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. 

 Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit last Sunday. 

 While farmer leaders and opposition parties had been demanding Mishra's arrest, the minister and his son had denied the allegations. 

 Two BJP workers and their driver were allegedly lynched by angry farmers in the violence. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died. 

 Aged around 35, Ashish Mishra, alias Monu, looks after political activities of his father in his Kheri parliamentary constituency and was also vying for party ticket from the Nighasan seat to contest the upcoming UP Assembly polls. 

 The Supreme Court had on Friday questioned the non-arrest of the accused, directing preservation of evidence and mulled over transferring the probe to another agency. 

 The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws, had alleged that the violence was held under a pre-planned conspiracy and demanded the arrest of the minister and his son.

An "antim ardas" (final prayer) for the dead farmers will held on Tuesday at Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikonia village.

 The SKM has also given a call for a "rail roko" protest across the country from 10 am to 4 pm on October 18 and a "mahapanchayat" in Lucknow on October 26.

Ajay Mishra should be "dismissed" from the cabinet and arrested on charges of spreading disharmony, murder and conspiracy, opposition Congress, SP and the SKM are demanding.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ashish Mishra Lakhimpur Kheri Uttar Pradesh Farmers National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi And UK PM Boris Johnson Discuss Afghanistan, Vaccine Issue

PM Modi And UK PM Boris Johnson Discuss Afghanistan, Vaccine Issue

Coal Crisis: Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meet With Power, Coal Ministers

Schools Open in Himachal Pradesh For Class 8, Strict SOPs Enforced

No Politicians Will Be Allowed To Share Stage During Final Prayers Of Farmers Dead In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Polls Sops: Punjab CM Announces ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ Scheme And Waiver Of Electricity Arrears

No Progress In India-China Military Talks: Each Side Blames The Other For The Breakdown

PM Modi And UK PM Boris Johnson Discuss Travel, Trade, Defense And Climate Change

Man Booked For Abandoning 10-Month Old Son Now Charged With Murder Of Live-In Partner

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from India

Kolkata Police On High Terror Alert Amid Durga Puja Celebrations In City

Kolkata Police On High Terror Alert Amid Durga Puja Celebrations In City

Kerala Man Convicted Of Killing Wife Using Snake

Kerala Man Convicted Of Killing Wife Using Snake

Congress Leaders Stage 'Maun Vrat' To Protest Against Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Congress Leaders Stage 'Maun Vrat' To Protest Against Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

Read More from Outlook

Coal Crisis: Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meet With Power, Coal Ministers

Coal Crisis: Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meet With Power, Coal Ministers

Outlook Web Desk / The meeting came in the wake of several states warning of a possible power crisis due to the shortage of coal supply to power plants.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Sends Ashish Mishra To 3-Day Police Custody

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Sends Ashish Mishra To 3-Day Police Custody

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM's visit last Sunday.

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

PTI / In the league phase, RCB and KKR shared the honours in the head-to-head count. RCB won the first leg by 38 runs, then KKR took the return fixture by nine wickets.

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Nifty moved up quite quickly, as against most other Asian indices that were trading in the red. The other exceptions apart from Nifty were Hang Seng and Nikkei.

Advertisement