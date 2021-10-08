Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Claims His Son’s ‘Innocence’; Says Will Appear Before UP Police Tomorrow

Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said his son Ashish missed Friday’s police summon as he was ‘unwell’ and he will appear before the Uttar Pradesh police tomorrow.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Claims His Son's 'Innocence'; Says Will Appear Before UP Police Tomorrow
Union Minister Ajay Mishra.(File photo) | PTI

Lakhimpur Kheri: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Claims His Son’s ‘Innocence’; Says Will Appear Before UP Police Tomorrow
2021-10-08T16:01:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 4:01 pm

Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra whose son has been booked in Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Friday claimed that his son is “innocent” and will appear before the Uttar Pradesh police tomorrow.

In the violence eight people including four farmers were left dead.
MoS Home Mishra claimed his son Ashish missed the police summons for Friday 10 am, as he was “unwell”.

"We have full faith in law. My son is innocent. He got a notice on Thursday but he said he was not well. He will appear before the police tomorrow and give his statement and evidence as he is innocent," Mishra said.

On Opposition relentless attack on him and demand for his resignation, the minister said, "Vipaksh to kuch bhi mangta hai (Opposition can demand anything)."

"This is a BJP government which works in an unbiased manner. Action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

The minister's son is named in the FIR in the Lakhimpur violence that took place on October 3 in which eight persons including four farmers and a journalist were killed.

Ashish was asked by the police to appear before it at 10 am Friday, bu he skipped the summons. (With PTI inputs)

Ajay Mishra Lucknow Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers protest UP Police Murder Home Ministry Union Home Ministry Minister of State (MoS) Union Minister Uttar Pradesh FIR National
