Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lakhimpur Kheri: Two Arrested, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s Son Summoned

The police has summoned MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra tomorrow at 10am.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Two Arrested, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s Son Summoned
Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son summoned. (File photo) | PTI

Trending

Lakhimpur Kheri: Two Arrested, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s Son Summoned
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T21:23:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 9:23 pm

Two people were arrested on Thursday, while Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son was asked to appear before police in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

In the incident, eight people including four farmers were killed.

Ashish Mishra, the minister’s son who was booked for murder, has been asked to present himself before police at 10 am on Friday, a notice said.

Police identified the two arrested men as Luvkush of Banbirpur village and Ashish Pandey of Nighasan tehsil.

They were earlier being questioned by police.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ajay Mishra Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers protest Agri Laws Home Ministry Union Minister Murder UP Police Two Arrested National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

AAP Leader Slams UP Govt's Handling Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

AAP Leader Slams UP Govt's Handling Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

SC To Resume Physical Hearings On Wednesday, Thursdays For First Time Since Pandemic

J&K: Civilian Shot By CRPF Personnel After His Driver Refused To Stop Car At Checkpoint

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM Farmer Leaders To Hold Meeting Today To Decide Future Course

Five From Minority Community Among 28 Civilians Killed In Kashmir This Year: J&K Police

Amid Lakhimpur Kheri Controversy 17 Year Old Murder Comes To Haunt Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra

Delhi Court To Announce Verdict In Uphaar Fire Tragedy Evidence Tampering Case Tomorrow

RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Condemns Lakhimpur Kheri Incident, Lambasts Opposition

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from India

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins Nobel Prize For Literature

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins Nobel Prize For Literature

Continuous Killing Spree In Kashmir, Pandit Leader Feels Situation Akin To 90’s

Continuous Killing Spree In Kashmir, Pandit Leader Feels Situation Akin To 90’s

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kashmir Killings, Says Terrorism Hasn’t Stopped After Article 370 Abrogation

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kashmir Killings, Says Terrorism Hasn’t Stopped After Article 370 Abrogation

Lakhimpur Kheri: Sidhu Demands Arrest Of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s Son

Lakhimpur Kheri: Sidhu Demands Arrest Of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s Son

Read More from Outlook

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The bloodstains had been washed away in the rain. Fire erased the fingerprints. The team got a broken pair of spectacles, mangled shoes, a tattered pair of jeans etc as evidence.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM Farmer Leaders To Hold Meeting Today To Decide Future Course

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM Farmer Leaders To Hold Meeting Today To Decide Future Course

Outlook Web Desk / The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra.

KKR Thrash RR, All But Seal Final IPL 2021 Playoff Spot

KKR Thrash RR, All But Seal Final IPL 2021 Playoff Spot

PTI / Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs and virtually assured their playoff berth.

SC To Resume Physical Hearings On Wednesday, Thursdays For First Time Since Pandemic

SC To Resume Physical Hearings On Wednesday, Thursdays For First Time Since Pandemic

Outlook Web Desk / Several bar bodies and lawyers have been demanding that physical hearings should resume immediately.

Advertisement