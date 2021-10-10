Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lakhimpur Kheri: Second FIR States Protestors Attacked BJP Men; No Mention Of Farmer's Killing

The FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint by Sumit Jaiswal, who claimed to have been among the BJP workers going to welcome Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for a wrestling event.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Second FIR States Protestors Attacked BJP Men; No Mention Of Farmer's Killing
Second FIR in Lakhmipur Kheri incident makes no mention of farmers killing.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Lakhimpur Kheri: Second FIR States Protestors Attacked BJP Men; No Mention Of Farmer's Killing
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T16:22:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 4:22 pm

The "bad elements" among farm law protesters attacked BJP workers who were in an SUV, states the second FIR lodged over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, without making any reference to the mowing down of farmers or presence of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in the car.

The FIR was lodged on October 4 at the Tikonia police station over the alleged lynching of BJP workers.

The other FIR mentions name of Ashish Mishra, who was allegedly in one of the cars that knocked down four farmers.

The second FIR mentions only one "unnamed rioter", who has been charged with IPC Sections 302 (murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) among others.

It was lodged on the basis of a complaint by one Sumit Jaiswal, who claimed to have been among the BJP workers going to welcome Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for a wrestling event where he was the chief guest.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The wrestling event was organised at Banwirpur, the native village of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni', whose son Ashish, alias Monu, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of four farmers.

In total, eight people had died in the violence during the protest in the Tikonia area of the district on October 3.

The dead included two BJP workers, the SUV driver and a journalist.
According to Jaiswal, journalist Raman Kashyap, car driver Hari Om and BJP workers Shubham Mishra and Shyam Sunder were lynched by the protesters.

However, parents of the journalist have alleged that he was among those knocked down by a vehicle.

"The applicant along with the BJP workers was going to the Kale Sharan chowk and was in the Mahindra Thar (UP 31 AS 1000). Driver Hari Om, who was driving the vehicle, and my friend namely Shubham Mishra, were going to welcome the chief guest," the FIR, seen by PTI, stated.

"The bad elements in the farmers' protest had attacked the vehicle by bamboo sticks, bricks and stones due to which driver Hari Om got injured and stopped the car on the road side," Jaiswal alleged.

"After this, the said protesters who took Hari Om out of the car and started to thrash with bamboo sticks and sword. We were pelted with stones and tried to run away from there and during this, the said persons caught my friend Shubham Mishra and started to beat him up," Jaiswal alleged.

He claimed he somehow managed to run away from the spot, otherwise, he too would "have been killed".

He claimed he later got to know through social media that Hari Om and Shubham Mishra have been killed while "two other unidentified" BJP workers have also died, according to the FIR.

According to a submission made in the Supreme Court by the UP government, it has formed a special investigation team (SIT) for an unbiased and transparent probe into the two FIRs.

So far, three accused in the first FIR, including the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, have been arrested, according to officials. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ajay Mishra Ashish Mishra Keshav Prasad Maurya Lakhimpur Kheri Uttar Pradesh Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers protest Farmer Uttar Pradesh UP Police FIR BJP Mow / Mowing Lynching National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Navratri Crunch: Vegetable Prices Hit Household Budgets

Navratri Crunch: Vegetable Prices Hit Household Budgets

National Conference Receives Setback As Party’s Prominent Jammu Face Quits

NCB Nabs Nigerian National; 20 people Held So Far In Mumbai Cruise Drug Case

Kashmiri Pandit Employees Return to Jammu, Say Won’t Go Back Again

Wall Collapse Kills Five Of One Family In Telangana

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from India

Famous Temples See Massive Pilgrim Footfall, Covid Fears Knock At Himachal Doors

Famous Temples See Massive Pilgrim Footfall, Covid Fears Knock At Himachal Doors

India’s Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 208 Days

India’s Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 208 Days

Parliament Committees Reconstituted, Chairmen From Congress Retained

Parliament Committees Reconstituted, Chairmen From Congress Retained

Eight Judges Elevated As Chief Justices Of High Courts, Five CJs Transferred

Eight Judges Elevated As Chief Justices Of High Courts, Five CJs Transferred

Read More from Outlook

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Outlook Business Team / The international price of imported coal has increased like anything all of a sudden, with the power plants that used imported coals stopped electricity generation.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's visit last Sunday.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

Outlook Web Bureau / Chasing a 150-run target against Australia women, India women could manage only 135/6 in 20 overs. India already lost the multi-series format.

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Naseer Ganai / Since January this year, Shah Faesal broke his long silence and is seen praising the government.

Advertisement