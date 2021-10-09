Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

The farmer leaders said Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ to ‘terrorize’ farmers, while demanding arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish Mishra.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest
Farmers to conduct 'rail roko' on October 18.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T18:08:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 6:08 pm

Saying Lakhimpur Kheri violence was a “pre-planned conspiracy”, farmer leaders on Saturday said the farmers would conduct ‘rail roko’(stop trains) on October 18 to protest against the incident.

The farmer leaders also demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son be arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav said Ajay Mishra should also be removed from the government as he started this conspiracy, and is also protecting the culprits in the case.

He also said the SKM will burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Dusshera to protest against the violence.

In the incident on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, eight people were killed, including four farmers.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Farmer leader Darshan Pal also said the incident was part of a pre-planned conspiracy and the attackers tried to terrorise farmers.

He also claimed that the government has adopted a violent approach against protesting farmers. But “we won't take the path of violence”, Ugrahan asserted.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

“We demand Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish be arrested,” Ugrahan said.

The SKM also said that on October 18 it will call 'rail roko' to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Yogendra Yadav Narendra Modi Amit Shah Ajay Mishra Ashish Mishra New Delhi Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers protest Farmers Rail Roko Railways Uttar Pradesh Conspiracy theory Durga Puja/ Navratri/ Dussehra Union Minister Home Ministry Arrest Violence National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘I Lost My Dear Father To Bullets. We Are All In It Together’: Sajad Gani Lone

‘I Lost My Dear Father To Bullets. We Are All In It Together’: Sajad Gani Lone

Shimla’s Heritage Rothney Castle Slipping Into Oblivion

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

J&K: Teachers' Killings Monger Fear, Insecurity In Valley

Himachal’s First CM Believed ‘Small Is Beautiful’

Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Recovered From Assam, One held

‘Don’t Consider Those Culprits Who Killed BJP Workers In Lakhimpur Kheri’: Rakesh Tikait

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramlila With A Difference

Ramlila With A Difference

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from India

Congress Working Committee Meeting On October 16

Congress Working Committee Meeting On October 16

Mayawati To Write To EC Urging Ban Of Media Outlets' Pre-Poll Surveys From 6 Months Before Elections

Mayawati To Write To EC Urging Ban Of Media Outlets' Pre-Poll Surveys From 6 Months Before Elections

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek an end to the electricity crisis in the national capital.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Outlook Web Desk / The farmer leaders said Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ to ‘terrorize’ farmers, while demanding arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish.

Nehwal Dismisses Retirement Plans; Wants To Enjoy Fame, Money

Nehwal Dismisses Retirement Plans; Wants To Enjoy Fame, Money

Koushik Paul / After the heartbreak of missing out on the Tokyo Olympics qualification, Saina Nehwal sets her sights on Paris 2024.

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / This time, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra had put himself out as a contender from the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections.

Advertisement