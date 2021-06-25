Kullu Slap Case: Gurdev Sharma Is New SP After Predecessor Suspended

Three days after a video of Chief Minister's security personnel thrashing Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh went viral, there has been an outpouring of support for Singh on social media.

Himachal Pradesh government has placed Gaurav Singh and CM’s PSO Balwant Singh under suspension while removed Brijesh Sood, Additional SP (CM security) from his post. All three were involved in the scuffle and unsavoury episode at Kullu.

Gurdev Sharma, currently commandant 5th India Reserve Battalion (women) Bassi, Bilaspur, will be the new SP Kullu now.

Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu, who returned from Kullu last night, confirmed the action and said it was based on the inquiry conducted by DIG (central Range) Mandi Madhusudan.

During the inquiry, it has been found that Gaurav Singh had slapped Brijesh Sood after two had heated arguments on the VVIP cascade deputed for Union Minister for highways Nitin Gadkari at Bhuntar airport.

Sood insisted the protocol be "breached" to keep CM’s vehicle next to that of Gadkari to which Singh refused. During their argument, Singh lost his temper, raised his hand at Sood, and slapped him. This too had come in the viral video footage

In this commotion, an infuriated Balwant, standing next to Sood pounced upon SP and started kicking and roughing up Singh. The full footage later procured by the DIG Madhusudan clearly showed Singh slapping Sood.

“We have taken prompt action in the matter to send a firm message in the force that indiscipline can’t be tolerated even though the officer like Singh had been doing excellent work in Kullu in his fight against the drug mafia. His conduct and an act of indiscipline can’t be accepted,” Kundu told Outlook.

Meanwhile, Puneet Raghu, Additional SP, IRB, will replace Brijesh Sood as in-charge CM security.

There has been a sharp reaction in the social media on suspension of Singh, who was extremely popular in the district and seen as an upright cop. He had dealt a big blow to the infamous drug cartels in Kullu, got many sent behind the bars, and confiscated properties worth crores against those who had been making money from drug trafficking. There has been a record drug seizure during his tenure --a history of its kind.

