Kochi's Maradu Flats To Be Razed Within 138 Days, Directs Supreme Court

The Supreme Court also directed payment of Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to each flat owner within four weeks.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2019
A view of flats to be demolished as per the order of Supreme Court at Maradu in Kochi.
PTI Photo
2019-09-27T14:07:53+0530

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that demolition of flats built on the coastal zone of Kochi's Maradu be completed in 138 days, in accordance with the time schedule provided by the Kerala government.

The apex court also directed payment of Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation by the state government to each flat owner within four weeks.

The top court also ordered setting up of a one-member committee of a retired high court judge to oversee demolition and assess total compensation.

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat directed freezing of assets of builders and promoters who were involved in the construction of illegal buildings in the coastal zone areas of Kochi.

The bench further said the government may consider recovering the interim compensation amount from builders and promoters. 

(PTI)

