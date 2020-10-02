Key Witness Surfaces In Balrampur Gang-Rape Case, 2 Arrested

A key witness in the case of alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old woman from Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh, who succumbed to her injuries has surfaced. He is a doctor, who was first called to treat the victim by the two accused at a room behind a grocery store.

On September 29, one of the accused visited the doctor to take him to his house to treat the woman. He introduced her as a family member.

The victim's mother had earlier alleged that some youths had abducted her daughter while she was returning home from the college.

The woman had gone to take admission in a college near her village but did not return home till late in the evening, said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Balrampur, Dev Ranjan Verma.

However, she later returned on a rickshaw with a glucose drip inserted in her hand while the family members were searching for her.

The two accused were arrested after an FIR was registered following a complaint filed by the victim's brother. The accused were booked under sections 376-D and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for gang-rape and murder respectively.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine