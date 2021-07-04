Kerala, Tamil Nadu On High Alert Following Intel Input On Possible Drone Attack: Report

Kerala and Tamil Nadu are on high alert following intelligence inputs about possible drone attacks.

According to a report on Business Standard, the Central intelligence agencies have asked the state police of both Kerala and Tamil Nadu to be prepared.

The report draws importance especially after the twin drone attack at the Air Force Station in Jammu on June 27.

The sea coast of Kerala and Tamil Nadu has been on the intelligence radar for a few months.

On Friday, Kerala police chief Anil Kant had announced setting up a drone research laboratory in the state to negate the threats associated with drone attacks.

He had said the State police would also consider collaborating with the Union government in the research sector to address the security threats posed by drones

Earlier, Army chief M M Naravane's had made a statement on on easy availability of drones and how that has intensified the complexity of security challenges in the country.

Central security agencies have said that over 300 drones and unidentified flying objects have been sighted along the sensitive border with Pakistan post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.

On June 27, two drones are stated to have carried out the attack at the IAF station in Jammu making it the first case of an UAV attack on a military base in the country.

