Kerala Records 22,056 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 131 Deaths In 24 Hours

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 22,056 fresh Covid-19 cases 131 deaths in 24 hours.

The state’s infection caseload rose to 33,27,301 and the total number of deaths to 16,457.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,49,534.

A state government release has said that as many as 17,761 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,60,804.

In the last 24 hours, 1,96,902 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 11.2 per cent.So far, 2,67,33,694 samples have been tested, it said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3931), Thrissur (3005), Kozhikode (2400), Ernakulam (2397), Palakkad (1649), Kollam (1462), Alappuzha (1461), Kannur (1179), Thiruvananthapuram (1101) and Kottayam (1067).

Of the new cases, 100 are health workers, 120 had come from outside the state and 20,960 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 876 cases, the release said.

There are currently 4,46,211 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 4,19,098 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,113 in hospitals.

