November 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Kerala Puts On Hold Controversial Police Law After Severe Backlash

Kerala Puts On Hold Controversial Police Law After Severe Backlash

The amendment stipulated either imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both to those who publish or disseminate content to 'defame' a person on social media.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kerala Puts On Hold Controversial Police Law After Severe Backlash
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
PTI
Kerala Puts On Hold Controversial Police Law After Severe Backlash
outlookindia.com
2020-11-23T13:27:06+05:30
Also read

A controversial move in Kerala to enable arrests for content or social media posts deemed "offensive" has been put on hold after a severe backlash. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today that the amendment to the Kerala Police Act "will not be implemented".

According to ANI, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "With the announcement of the amendment, different views arose from different quarters. Concerns were expressed by those who supported LDF and those who stood for protection of democracy. In this situation, it's not intended to amend the law."

"Detailed discussions will be held in the assembly and further steps will be taken in this regard after hearing the views of all parties," he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Explained: Is Kerala's New Law An Attack On Free Speech?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala Police Social Media National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos