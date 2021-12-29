Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Kerala Police Arrests Civil Police Officer Who Leaked RSS Workers' Data To SDPI

Civil Police Officer Anas of the Kerala Police has been suspended after the police said he used to leak the information about RSS workers from the police data base to SDPI workers.

CPO Anas PK | Twitter

2021-12-29T15:33:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 3:33 pm

A civil police officer (CPO) of the Kerala Police has been suspended for allegedly leaking confidential information about RSS workers from the police database to members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Police came to know of his links with SDPI after some of its workers were arrested in connection with an assault on a KSRTC bus conductor here, a senior police official said.
"The examination of the phones of the arrested SDPI workers revealed that one of them had CPO Anas number and was in touch with the officer and this was communicated to the higher-ups," he said.

Further investigation revealed that the CPO had leaked information about RSS workers from the police database to the SDPI and as a result he was suspended.
The official also said that disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against the errant officer soon.

Anas was the CPO in Karimannur police station in Idukki district.
The KSRTC bus conductor was assaulted for allegedly sharing an anti-Islam post on Facebook, police said.

Kerala RSS Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)
