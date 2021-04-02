April 02, 2021
Poshan
Kerala Nuns’ Harassment Case: Railway Police Arrest 2 From Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi

Two nuns from Kerala and two postulants were detained for questioning by railway police in Jhansi on March 19 after local Bajrang Dal activists accused them of forceful religious conversion.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 April 2021
Twitter
Police have arrested two people for breach of peace and misbehaviour in connection with last month's alleged harassment of nuns in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, an officer said Friday.

Two nuns from Kerala and two postulants were travelling in an express train when they were taken off and detained for questioning by railway police in Jhansi on March 19 after local Bajrang Dal activists complained that two women were allegedly being taken forcibly for religious conversion.

"On Thursday night, during patrolling on the station, SHO, GRP, Sunil Kumar Singh got information that two persons were arguing with policemen near booking hall," Circle officer, Government Railway Police (GRP), Neem Khan Mansuri said on Friday.

They were threatening to launch an agitation claiming that police did not act properly and let the nuns go, he said.

No action had been taken against these two earlier in the case, Mansuri stated.

However, after this, Anchal Arjaria and Purukes Amraya, both members of a Hindu outfit, were arrested for breach of peace and their role in misbehaving with the nuns, he added.

After the issue of the nuns being forced off the train came to light last month, the police had said there was no basis in the complaint by the Bajrang Dal activists and all four women later took the next train to their destination in Odisha.

(With inputs from PTI)

