Kerala Nipah Outbreak: 46 Test Negative So Far, Says Health Minister

September 09, 2021
Trained volunteers inspected 4,995 homes in the areas under containment and 27,536 people were examined, of whom 44 were found to have mild fever-like symptoms.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:33 pm
Kerala health minister Veena George said 265 people were there in the primary contact list, out of which 62 were in isolation. Their health was stable, she said.
File- Representational Image
Also read

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said the test results of 46 people who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old boy who succumbed to Nipah have been negative, till now, for the virus infection.

The minister further said that 265 people were now there in the primary contact list, out of which 62 were in isolation. Their health was stable, she said.

Of those under observation, 12 were displaying mild symptoms and 47 were from other districts of the state.

She said that while there was no need to be alarmed at present, people and the authorities need to be vigilant.

She directed that all those on the contact list abide by the quarantine criteria and even those whose test results were negative must remain in isolation in the hospital for three more days and can return home only if they have the facility to remain isolated at their residence.

She further said that trained volunteers inspected 4,995 homes in the areas under containment and 27,536 people were examined, of whom 44 were found to have mild fever-like symptoms.

Mobile labs would be set up to check those who display fever-like symptoms during the home visits, she said and added that those with fever or flu-like symptoms should not take the COVID vaccine without the advice of a health professional.  

The minister directed the local authorities to ensure that those in Nipah-related isolation get the food kits and that each of the 265 people in the contact list has one volunteer each to help them.

She also advised people against eating fruits that fall from trees and said that fruits purchased from the market should be properly cleaned before use or consumption.

Besides this, she said that a team of experts from the Pune Virology Institute has reached the district and would soon start testing samples.

(PTI inputs)

