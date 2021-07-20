Kerala Logs Another Zika Virus Infection, Caseload Rises To 38

Also read Zika Virus Outbreak: Five More People Test Positive In Kerala

Kerala’s Zika virus caseload rose to 38 on Tuesday with a 49-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram testing positive for the fatal infection today.

According to state health minister Veena George, of the 38 cases, only eight are active.

The virus was confirmed in the 49-year-old woman after a test conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory.

On July 16, a meeting was held by state Revenue Minister K Rajan and George on working together, along with the Local Self Government department, for preventing spread of communicable diseases and to strengthen the sanitation committees at the ward level.

Earlier, a cluster of Zika virus disease was identified within a 3 kilometre radius in the state’s capital city, Thiruvananthapuram.

(With PTI inputs)

