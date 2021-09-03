Kerala Girl Gifts PM Modi Guava Sapling To Grow In His Backyard

A Keralite girl's dream to disseminate the trend of organic farming across the length and breadth of the nation is likely to bring a guava sapling grown by her to the sprawling courtyard of the official residence of PM Narendra Modi, if everything goes as planned.

Jayalaksmi's sapling was handed over by the actor-turned-BJP MP Suresh Gopi handed to the prime minister during his meeting with him in New Delhi.

Jayalakshmi is a 10th standard student hailing from the southern state of Kerala.

On Thursday, the MP also posted the photo of PM Modi accepting the gift by the aspiring girl farmer in his Twitter and Facebook handles along with a brief note.

"Nurtured by a thoughtful young girl in a courtyard of Kulanada, a village in Pathanamthitta, all set to bloom in the residence of the Indian Prime Minister," Suresh Gopi tweeted.

Jayalakshmi who belongs to the Pathanamthitta district, previously has been the recipent of the state government's coveted 'Karshaka Thilakam' award for the best student (female) for developing and maintaining an organic farm in her home courtyard.

The student had handed over the sapling to gift to the Prime Minister during the MP's visit at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram earlier this week.

"The PM accepted it wholeheartedly and assured to have it planted in his official residence," the 'Kaliyattam' actor further said in the FB post.

Gopi also said if the plant reached the Prime Minister's hands, we can also expect him (the prime minister) to say tomorrow that a sapling sent by a little girl from Kulanad is growing in the yard of his official bungalow.

"Anyway, this is a great message... the message of pure democracy," he added.

The elated Jayalakshmi later said she had never ever expected that her gift would reach the prime minister and she was so happy to know it from the actor-MP's social media posts.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine