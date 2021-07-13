Kerala-Based Medico, Who Was India’s First Covid Patient, Tests Positive A Second Time

July 13, 2021
The medico had tested positive the first time on January 30 last year, when she returned to the country from Wuhan University, where she was pursuing medicine.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 July 2021
According to health authorities, the medico tested positive a second time, when her samples were recently tested as she was preparing to head to New Delhi
A Kerala-based medico, who was the first person to get infected with Covid-19 in India, has tested positive for the fatal infection a second time, Kerala health authorities said on Tuesday.

"She is reinfected with Covid-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, antigen is negative. She is asymptomatic," Thrissur DMO Dr K J Reena told PTI.

The medico had tested positive the first time on January 30 last year, when she returned to the country from Wuhan University, where she was pursuing medicine. Soon after her diagnosis, she underwent medical treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital for three weeks. She had then tested negative twice for the virus, confirming her recovery, and was discharged on February 20, 2020.

According to health authorities, she tested positive a second time, when her samples were recently tested as she was preparing to head to New Delhi for study purposes.

She’s presently at home and is doing “okay”, Dr Reena said on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

 

