Delhi BJP Slams Kejriwal's Statement On Possible Assassination As 'Highly Damaging' For Police

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday in a letter to the city police commissioner termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement that he could be assassinated by police personnel deployed for his security as “highly damaging” to the morale of his security staff and the police force.

The BJP requested Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik to also review the security of Kejriwal.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor sent copies of the letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Kejriwal on Saturday had alleged that the BJP was after his life and said he could be assassinated like former prime minister Indira Gandhi by police personnel deployed for his security.

Recently, the Delhi Chief Minister had also told a news channel in Punjab that the BJP was after his life and they would "murder" him one day.

Kapoor in the letter said, "I believe this statement coming from a chief minister is highly damaging for the morale of not only his security guards but the entire Delhi Police force personnel who are deployed for VIP security".

He asked for psychological counselling of Delhi Police personnel deployed for Kejriwal's security, saying they must be "depressed" over his allegations.

"All security staff deployed around Kejriwal should be given psychological counselling and Delhi should immediately review his security cover".

He also said that Delhi Police should seek an apology from Kejriwal for his allegations and if he refuses his security cover should be withdrawn.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP on Arvind Kejriwal's reported statement 'My PSO reports to BJP Govt, my life can be ended in minutes': After becoming CM he has been attacked at least 6 times in presence of police. Even after such incidents no action was taken. We don't trust Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/lH3rbLpOcr — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019

PTI