﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Kejriwal Govt Should Make Clear If It Favours Those 'Who Want To Break India': Meenakshi Lekhi

Kejriwal Govt Should Make Clear If It Favours Those 'Who Want To Break India': Meenakshi Lekhi

'They were raising slogans against the hanging of Afzal Guru, against India. Only terrorists can talk in such language. The Kejriwal government should make clear if it is standing with those who want to break India,' BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi asked.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Kejriwal Govt Should Make Clear If It Favours Those 'Who Want To Break India': Meenakshi Lekhi
File Photo
Kejriwal Govt Should Make Clear If It Favours Those 'Who Want To Break India': Meenakshi Lekhi
outlookindia.com
2019-09-09T14:50:03+0530
Also Read

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is yet to decide on granting prosecution sanction in the 2016 JNU sedition case, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday demanded he make clear if his dispensation "favours those who want to break India".

At a press conferencein the national capital, the MP from the New Delhi constituency wondered if the Kejriwal government had an "understanding with those who raised the controversial slogans" on the JNU campus in February 2016.

"They were raising slogans against the hanging of Afzal Guru, against India. Only terrorists can talk in such language. The Kejriwal government should make clear if it is standing with those who want to break India," Lekhi asked.

She also wondered if the Aam Aadmi party was "considering fielding these people in the upcoming assembly elections".

The Kejriwal government is causing interruptions in the judiciary's work, she alleged.

Citing provisions in the law, she said the JNU incident was a fit case to slap sedition charges.

In February this year, a city court had lashed out at the Delhi government over delay in granting requisite sanctions to prosecute former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case, saying they cannot sit on the file indefinitely.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Meenakshi Lekhi Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) National
Next Story : Chandrayaan-2 'Vikram' Lander Tilted On Moon, But In One Piece, Says ISRO
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters