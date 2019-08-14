After Mayawati’s ‘Casteist’ Allegation, Kejriwal Denies Delhi Govt’s Role in Ravidas Temple Demolition

The Delhi government had nothing to do with the demolition of the Guru Ravidas temple in Tughlaqabad, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, after BSP supremo Mayawati alleged that the incident was a result of a collusion between the Centre and the AAP dispensation.

Responding to Mayawati's post on Twitter, in which she also alleged that the incident reflected a "casteist mentality", Kejriwal said he felt sad that she held the AAP dispensation "guilty" along with the BJP-led central government in connection with the incident.

"Mayawati ji, we all are deeply anguished. We strongly oppose it. I feel sad that you consider us guilty along with the Centre. In Delhi, land comes under the central government. We have nothing to do with the demolition of this temple," he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, the BSP president alleged that the demolition of the Ravidas temple in the national capital's Tughlaqabad area was a result of a collusion between the Centre and the Delhi government, and it reflected a "casteist mentality".

She also demanded that the temple be reconstructed.

On Tuesday, Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the Centre is determined to find a solution and possibly identify an alternative site to "relocate" the temple.

"We, along with Vice Chairman of DDA, are determined to find a solution and possibly identify an alternative site where the temple can be relocated.

"We have also suggested to the affected parties to appeal to Hon'ble Court to issue necessary directions in this regard," Puri had tweeted on Tuesday.

The demolition took place on Saturday and it was done by agencies concerned, in the presence of police personnel, a senior police official had said on Monday.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had said that did not use the word temple, and said the "structure was removed as per the orders of the Supreme Court".

"The standing permanent structure was dismantled peacefully without any resistance or use of force in the presence of Guru Ravi Das Jayanti Samaroh Samiti members," the DDA had said.