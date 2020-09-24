Kejriwal Condemns The Way In Which Farm Bills Were Passed In Rajya Sabha

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said there were obvious problems and loopholes in the farm bills and the voting for their passage in Rajya Sabha was “questionable” and “condemnable”.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed by both Houses of Parliament, amid protests by opposition parties and farmer outfits.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was among the eight parliamentarians who were suspended for “unruly behaviour” during the passage of the bills in the Upper House of Parliament. "There are obvious problems and loopholes in the bills. Farmers across the country are protesting and you cannot say they all have been misled,” Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convenor, told reporters. “Moreover, the way voting (on the bills) was done in Rajya Sabha is questionable and condemnable," he said.

