Kashmiri Politicians Take Dig At Kejriwal As Centre To Amend NCT Of Delhi Act

Political leaders across party lines in Jammu and Kashmir have taken on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the Centre seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Act 1991 which will result in Delhi Lieutenant Governor receiving increased power.

“Ah. Mr Kejriwal to be disempowered. What u supported me Kejriwal was people-less J&K. Now u will hopefully be an ornamental piece of decorative item in the Delhi government. The same way u supported people of J and K to b ornamental pieces,” Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone tweeted. Lone called it divine justice and said that this move by the Centre served Kejriwal right.

Ah. Mr Kejriwal to be disempowered. What u supported me Kejriwal was people-less J&K. Now u will hopefully be an ornamental piece of decorative item in the Delhi government. The same way u supported people of J and K to b ornamental pieces. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) September 14, 2020

Kejriwal had supported the BJP government’s decision of abrogating Article 370 last year. On August 5, 2019 the Delhi Chief Minister had tweeted, “We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state.”

The Central government has proposed to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2020 (GNCTD). The bill calls for amendment of the GNCTD Act 1991, "to bring ease in implementation of certain provisions of the Act." The Centre’s move has provided a chance for political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir to indulge in tit-for-tat brand of politics. National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a tweet: "When they came for us on Aug 5, 2019, AAP happily supported the BJP in the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha. Let’s see AAP support this piece of legislation now!"

When they came for us on 5th Aug 2019 AAP happily supported the BJP in the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha. Let’s see AAP support this piece of legislation now! https://t.co/dWXUpCbRHi — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 14, 2020

Tanvir Sadiq, senior National Conference leader also joined the bandwagon. “Kejriwal has all along advocated for upgradation of Delhi as a State from a Union Territory and we considered it a genuine demand. But it was shocking to hear his statements in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370," he said. "Now sadly Kejriwal will be reduced to a chief mayor. What goes around comes around," Sadiq added.





For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine